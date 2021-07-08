Arise, Sir Gareth? Southgate tipped for a knighthood

A personal recollection. In 1996, my then-teenage daughter, distraught at the spectacle of Gareth Southgate missing the penalty against Germany that led to England being knocked out of the Euros, wrote a letter to him saying how sorry she felt for him and hoping he was bearing up. Thousands – tens of thousands – of people must have done the same thing. But my daughter was astonished a couple of weeks later to receive a hand-written reply from the player, thanking her for kind thoughts and enclosing a signed photograph. It’s a story my family have been reminding ourselves of over the past couple of weeks, watching Southgate, chewing his lip thoughtfully on the touchline as England inched their way to the Euro final, punching the air triumphantly as the team prevailed against Denmark on Wednesday night. What a thoroughly decent and nice man Gareth Southgate is.