Arise, Sir Gareth? Southgate tipped for a knighthood

By Robert Mendick,
Telegraph
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGareth Southgate is inevitably being tipped for a knighthood, fueled by Boris Johnson’s praise for the England manager’s "absolutely outstanding job". The odds on Southgate becoming Sir Gareth by the end of the year must have shortened alarmingly after England defeated Denmark to reach their first major final in 55 years.

