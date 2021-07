SAGINAW, MI - It’s been roughly 16 months since Saginaw Public School District students have gotten to learn in a traditional classroom environment. As the district prepares for the new school year to begin in August, making sure that students have the support they need to excel when they come back is a priority, Superintendent Ramont Roberts said at the district’s Wednesday, July 21 Board of Trustees meeting. The district just started a summer school program, Roberts said, but it’s been more than a year out of the norm even for those attending.