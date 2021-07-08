OPD: 16-year-old homicide suspect turns himself in

UPDATE 8:04 pm

Omaha Police have confirmed that 16-year-old Marion Harris has turned himself in. The Omaha Police Department issued a warrant for Harris in connection to the July 3 death of 18-year-old Travell T. Mountain following a shooting at Levi Carter Park.

Harris will be booked into Douglas County Youth Center on his felony warrant for 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon.

Police say around 3am the morning of July 3, there was a large crowd gathered at the park. They could not say why, but they say the crowd eventually became violent.

“There was some arguments and minor - I would say- physical scrimmages prior to the incident," said Lt. Jeremy Christensen with OPD homicide unit. "Unfortunately it resulted in gunfire.”

Omaha Police say they do not believe this was a targeted shooting.

On Thursday afternoon, officials with the OPD homicide unit commented on an uptick of violence that hit the area, including the warrant issued for Harris and a shooting that left five injured and one dead last weekend.

