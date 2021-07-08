The Best Shoes To Wear On An Airplane

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A general rule of thumb: The best cropped jeans hit just right above the ankle. It’s a proportion that’s perfect for petite women but equally as stylish on all heights. With the summer season in full swing, cropped jeans are the ideal wardrobe staple. You can pair them with a simple white T-shirt for a casual weekend outing, or they can just as easily be elevated for a return to the office with a blazer and a low heel. Dressed up or down, cropped denim remains a timeless classic for all seasons. My own search for the best cropped jeans began many years ago. As a petite woman of five-foot-two, I’ve tried on one too many pairs of jeans that puddled on the floor, no matter how high a heel I wore to make it work. Cropped jeans hit my ankles at just the right spot, and they’re not only flattering on petite women but also on all heights—just make sure to check the inseam length to make sure it fits your frame. For further style inspiration, look towards the Paris street style set to guide your next cropped denim moment. Ahead, shop high-rise styles by Khaite, wide-leg versions by Totême, and 24 of the best cropped jeans to add to your cart now.