'After Yang' Review: Colin Farrell Goes Poking Through Memories in This Thinking Person's Sci-Fi
“After Yang” takes place far enough in the future that it doesn’t seem unusual for a family to have acquired a virtual big brother for their adopted Chinese daughter. The robot — or “techno-sapien,” as such advanced appliances are politely referred to in the race-blind, android-accepting society writer-director Kogonada neatly imagines — has ceased to function, and the man of the house (Colin Farrell) has the tricky task of getting him fixed. You can’t flush a surrogate sibling the way you might a dead goldfish, but tinkering with it yields profound, thought-provoking results for the family, and audiences too, in this subtly crafted sci-fi parable.www.lmtonline.com
