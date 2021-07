Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT MERCER...WESTERN VENANGO...LAWRENCE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES At 359 PM EDT, radar indicated showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kinsman to near Salem. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Castle... Hermitage Sharon... Grove City Franklin... Sharpsville Ellwood City... Homeacre-Lyndora Greenville... Sugarcreek Farrell... Shanor-Northvue This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 87 and 138. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 35. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 4 and 14. These storms may intensify, so monitor local radio or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.