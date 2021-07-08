Cancel
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Casts Alex Tarrant, Enver Gjokaj

By Joe Otterson
Laredo Morning Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj have joined the cast of “NCIS: Hawai’i” at CBS, Variety has learned. The duo join previously announced cast members Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. In the show, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor (Lachey) and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

Related
TV Seriesrepublic-online.com

Is It Time for a Real Romance on ‘NCIS’? (POLL)

NCIS is entering its 19th season this fall, and one thing it has yet to do is show a real, successful, on-screen romance between two series regulars. Instead, it seems like it’s been one tragedy, “what if?” or will they/won’t they after another. After losing his wife and daughter, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) hasn’t been able to make a marriage or relationship last. McGee (Sean Murray) was involved with Abby (Pauley Perrette) before he officially joined the team, but he is happily married — with twins — to Delilah (Margo Harshman, who recurs). Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) is now a single father after his wife Breena (Michelle Pierce, who recurred) died from COVID.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 filming: How soon is the cast back to work?

For all lovers of NCIS, the start of season 19 will be here sooner than you’d think. How about tomorrow, to be specific?. In a new post on Twitter, series star Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) officially confirmed that the cast starts up work on July 15 — that means that there will hopefully be some more great stuff to discuss sooner rather than later.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

DC series DMZ adds NCIS and True Detective stars to cast

The Worlds of DC just keep getting bigger and bigger, as the upcoming DC TV series from Ava DuVernay expands its cast with stars from the likes of NCIS, True Detective and Marvel's Luke Cage. The Suicide Squad, who?. Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt were first announced for the mini-series...
TV SeriesBoston Globe

‘Dexter’ resurrects more than a series in upcoming season 9

By this point, you probably know that Showtime’s “Dexter” is being exhumed and reanimated. The series ended in 2013, a few seasons after it lost its magic, but it’s returning for a 10-episode ninth season in the fall. Now comes news that a few actors whose characters were killed off...
Hawaii StatePosted by
FanSided

NCIS: Hawaii series premiere date set by CBS

NCIS: Hawaii is the fourth series in the franchise, bringing us the first female lead. CBS has now set the NCIS: Hawaii series premiere date. While we’re sad to see NCIS: New Orleans to go, we’re still excited to see the new Hawaii-based series. It brings us the first female lead of the franchise, with Vanessa Lachey taking on the role of Jane Tennant.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

NCIS: Hawai'i: Vanessa Lachey Reports for Duty in First Photos

Vanessa Lachey is flying high and Enver Gjokaj is looking dapper in dress whites in TVLine’s exclusive first look at CBS‘ NCIS: Hawai’i. Premiering Monday, Sept. 20 at 10/9c (where it will lead of out a relocated NCIS), the new series stars Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. Agent Carter‘s Gjokaj, meanwhile, recurs as Navy Capt. Joe Milius, a high ranking commander of Pacific Fleet who arrives in Hawaii when a top secret experimental aircraft crashes into a cliff — and he in turn clashes with Tennant.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Director Drops Amazing Behind the Scenes Clip of ‘Night Filming’ With Star Vanessa Lachey: ‘We On a Boat’

NCIS: Hawai’i director, Larry Teng, took to his Instagram account to share incredible behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming show. “Thursday night filming! NCIS HAWAI’I,” Teng writes in the caption, which shows the highly anticipated series’ lead, Vanessa Lachey, participating in the night shooting. NCIS: Hawai’i centers around NCIS Special Agent...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

How will Gary Cole be a part of NCIS Season 19?

Gary Cole is joining NCIS Season 19, but not as a direct replacement for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. How will Cole be part of the show?. We know that Cole is joining the series as a recurring guest star. It’s not clear just how many episodes he’ll be in, but one thing we know is that he’s not going to be a direct replacement for Gibbs.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

'It's a blessing': Tiny Texas TikTok star teases role in Eva Longoria project

The Enkyboys are moving on up. The Texas-based TikTok duo made up of father and son Randy and Brice Gonzalez are teasing out big news on their Instagram. Per their latest share, the lip-synching little guy that hails from the Houston area has landed his first movie role – a goal he's been aiming for since he started making viral TikToks with his father Randy in November 2019. Brice, 6, told MySA.com back in February that acting is something he has his sights set on.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

More Details About CBS' New Spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i Dropped, And I Can't Wait

As the latest spinoff from the NCIS family, NCIS: Hawai’i is getting closer to its September debut, and more details are thankfully starting to emerge ahead of the series premiere. With filming having started a couple of months ago, the series is one step closer to making it to audiences' eyeballs, and the executive producers are letting fans know more about what to expect. Beyond just a pumped-up cast, that is.
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

‘HSMTMTS’ Sneak Peek: Jordan Fisher Guest Stars on the Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

When better for a family member to stop by than on the opening night of a production?. Jordan Fisher is guest starring in the Friday, July 23 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Gina’s (Sofia Wylie) older brother, Jamie Porter. Disney+ has released a sneak peek at the siblings’ heartfelt exchange during opening night of the spring musical, Beauty and the Beast.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

What is NCIS Season 19 about?

NCIS Season 19 will be here before you know it. We have a premiere date, and now it’s time to look at what to expect from the season. Our eyes are currently on the fall TV shows. Sure, it’s summer, but we can’t wait for our favorite shows to return, and NCIS Season 19 is certainly going to be on the list for many.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Director Drops Explosive Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek With ’Little Taste of Today’s Work in New Clip

We officially have the first look at the upcoming offshoot of the NCIS universe, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” and it’s nothing short of explosive. On Thursday, the executive producer and director of the upcoming show, Larry Teng, posted a clip via Instagram showing someone driving Humvee. Before you even have time to blink, it explodes out of nowhere.

