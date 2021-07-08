Michael Avenatti Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Nike Extortion

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.