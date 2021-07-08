Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Isle Of Wight County, VA

Tornado Warning issued for City of Franklin, City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Southampton by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Franklin; City of Suffolk; Isle of Wight; Southampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina The City of Franklin in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Southeastern Southampton County in southeastern Virginia The southwestern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Roduco, or near Gatesville, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Franklin, Holland and Carrsville around 425 PM EDT. Hunterdale and Sedley around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Handsom, Topsy, Cleopus, Dort, Somerton, Riddicksville, Collosse, Lees Mill, Riverdale and Walters. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Sedley, VA
City
Wakefield, VA
County
Isle Of Wight County, VA
City
Franklin, VA
County
Southampton County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather#Twitter#Handsom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi says GOP antics won't stop Jan. 6 panel's work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said the panel looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “will not let" GOP "antics stand in the way” of the investigation, offering her first detailed remarks on her rejection of two Republican lawmakers for the committee. “It's my responsibility as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Paris MarxJeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy