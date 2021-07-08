Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 04:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC185-100915- /O.CON.KSGF.FL.W.0065.000000T0000Z-210710T0909Z/ /TBVM7.1.ER.210629T0722Z.210705T0815Z.210710T1500Z.UU/ 846 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River at Taberville. * Until late tonight. * At 7:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.7 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.0 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, The handicapped access to the Osage River launch area floods. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.