Tornado Warning issued for Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Gates; Hertford The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina The City of Franklin in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Southeastern Southampton County in southeastern Virginia The southwestern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Roduco, or near Gatesville, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Franklin, Holland and Carrsville around 425 PM EDT. Hunterdale and Sedley around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Handsom, Topsy, Cleopus, Dort, Somerton, Riddicksville, Collosse, Lees Mill, Riverdale and Walters. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN