Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gibson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GIBSON COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Owensville, or 9 miles south of Mount Carmel, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Princeton, Fort Branch, Owensville, Patoka, Francisco and Hazleton.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0