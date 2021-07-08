Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE NORTH SHORE OF NASSAU AND WESTERN SUFFOLK COUNTIES At 358 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located near Center Island and Lloyd Harbor, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain are possible with these storms. Locations that could be impacted include Commack, Huntington Station, Centereach, Huntington, Stony Brook, Northport, Oyster Bay, Smithtown, Bayville, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, East Northport, Lake Ronkonkoma, Kings Park and Setauket. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.