Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Not starting Thursday

The Washington Nationals needed two hands to count the good parts of an 18-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night. The Nationals scored 10 runs before the Marlins recorded six outs. They did that with an RBI triple from Trea Turner, a two-run homer from Juan Soto, a 446-foot homer by Josh Bell, the first homer of Tres Barrera’s career, a three-run homer from Turner, an RBI double by Josh Harrison and an RBI single from Gerardo Parra. Ross Detwiler, the Marlins’ opener and a former Nationals pitcher, faced 11 batters, yielded all four of those homers and exited. Davis Hess relieved Detwiler and found trouble, too.
