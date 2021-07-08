Cancel
MLB

Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Not starting Thursday

 13 days ago

Baddoo isn't starting Thursday's game against the Twins. Baddoo had started each of the last six games, but he'll get a breather after he went 2-for-3 with a run Wednesday. Niko Goodrum will start in center field and lead off.

Niko Goodrum
#Tigers
