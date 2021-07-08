Rams' Darrell Henderson: Limited in offseason practices

An unspecified injury limited Henderson's participation in the Rams' offseason program, ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports. After suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 16 last season, Henderson missed the regular-season finale and the playoffs. He should've had plenty of time to make a full recovery during the offseason, but it's nonetheless possible his limitations at practice are related to the same issue. Henderson is a clear favorite for the No. 2 spot behind Cam Akers in the Rams' backfield, especially after Malcolm Brown signed with Miami this spring. The depth chart otherwise consists of young players with minimal NFL experience -- and all were either seventh-round picks (Jake Funk, Raymond Calais) or undrafted (Xavier Jones, Otis Anderson).