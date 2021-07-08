Severe Weather Statement issued for Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Gates; Hertford A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR EASTERN HERTFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN GATES COUNTIES At 356 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Roduco, or near Gatesville, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Roduco around 400 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Tunis, Eure, Oak Villa, Easons Crossroads, Newsome Store, Bartonsville, Chowan Beach, Rays Beach, Buckland and Carter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN