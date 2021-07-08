Garth Brooks’ 65,000-Fan Sellout At Allegiant Stadium Saturday Will Be Test Run For Raiders Games At Stadium And Venue’s Parking/Traffic Infrastructure

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in six years, Garth Brooks is returning to Baltimore. Brooks will be playing M&T Bank Stadium on October 2 at 7 p.m. It will be his first show at the stadium, and the concert will be held rain or shine. “It’s great. I’m so glad the stadium tour has resumed. Started in Vegas and went through Salt Lake. the joy on people’s faces — and it’s got nothing to do with me — it’s got something to do with being where we belong and that’s together,” said Brooks. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at...