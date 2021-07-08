Cancel
Garth Brooks’ 65,000-Fan Sellout At Allegiant Stadium Saturday Will Be Test Run For Raiders Games At Stadium And Venue’s Parking/Traffic Infrastructure

By Alan Snel
lvsportsbiz.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks fan Kassie Griffith loves the country singer. But she doesn’t love the prospect of finding reasonably-priced parking near Allegiant Stadium, where 65,000 Garth fans, including Griffith and her pals, are expected to visit Saturday. It’s the first true test of the parking and traffic infrastructure serving the Las...

lvsportsbiz.com

Comments / 2

Garth Brooks
#Parking Garages#Raiders#Allegiant Stadium#Infrastructure#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Illenium#Ufc
