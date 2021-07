MANITOWOC - Steven Avery's mother, Dolores Avery, has died. Kathleen Zellner, Steven Avery's attorney, shared the news Thursday afternoon on Twitter. "Fate has dealt another cruel blow to Steven Avery today right before his birthday tomorrow," Zellner said. "His mother Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 a.m. He needs your support now more than ever."