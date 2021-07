Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X teamed up this week to release a remixed version of the classic song "Back That Thang Up," turning it into a pro-vaccine anthem for dating app BLK. Encouraging Black people to get the vaccine to open up more dating possibilities this summer, Juve, Mannie, and Mia's timely remix wasn't a hit with all audiences. For starters, Chris Brown has seemingly taken issue with the song, sharing a fan's video critique of the record and adding his own brief commentary.