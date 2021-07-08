Cancel
Alabama State

Josh Lucas Says He Would Love a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel

By Silke Jasso
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is still hope for us ladies and gentlemen, we might still be getting a "Sweet Home Alabama" sequel. Josh Lucas has broken silence, again, explaining the situation during an appearance on "SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw." He stated, "Look, I would love to do the sequel. The issue is Reese Witherspoon got a book club. And I'm laughing, but Reese is, you know, I've heard like, 'Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now.' You know, she's a mogul."

Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/
