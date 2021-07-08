Josh Lucas Says He Would Love a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel

There is still hope for us ladies and gentlemen, we might still be getting a "Sweet Home Alabama" sequel. Josh Lucas has broken silence, again, explaining the situation during an appearance on "SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw." He stated, "Look, I would love to do the sequel. The issue is Reese Witherspoon got a book club. And I'm laughing, but Reese is, you know, I've heard like, 'Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now.' You know, she's a mogul."