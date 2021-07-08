New coronavirus cases continue rising

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin continues to see more cases of the COVID-19 virus, even after more than half of the state has been vaccinated against the disease. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there were 208 cases confirmed in the latest batch of test results, the first time we’ve seen a number over 200 since June 7, which was a Monday and compiled 3 days of reporting. The last day that was not a Monday that had more than 200 cases was May 28.