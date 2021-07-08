Rapper Juvenile encourages people to ‘Vax That Thang Up’ in new pro-vaccine anthem

Kid Cudi is trying to get a new look off and some of his fans had some questions. He has since responded and asked them to kindly get lost. As spotted on Hype Beast the rapper shared a photo to social media over the weekend that triggered some of his followers. In the photo he is shown wearing a Mandalorian helmet while throwing up a peace sign with his left hand. His fingers were clearly painted in metallic colors. While the Cleveland, Ohio native is known for having a very unique sense of fashion, the rainbow flair on his hands did not sit well with several individuals and they seemingly made it known in the comments section of the post.