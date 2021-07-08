Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

A dollar and a dream; hey, you never know

Times News
 14 days ago

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Lottery. A lot has happened in the lottery’s first half-century. Many do not recall the fierce battle that went on for years between gambling proponents and opponents before the General Assembly approved creation of the pari-mutuel horse racing betting in 1959, then the lottery, which was the door-opener to other forms of gambling, including the biggest of them all - casino gambling, which was approved in 2004.

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Lottery#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Gambling Addiction#The Pennsylvania Lottery#The General Assembly#Pennsylvanians#The Mega Millions#The Peace Of Mind Trust#The Emerald Legacy Trust#Weis#Pacenet#Area Agencies On Aging#The Editorial Board#Times News Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Mega Millions
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Powerball
Related
bleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
digitalmarketnews.com

More Stimulus Checks Are Demanded If The Next Variant Arrives

The Delta Variant could trigger more Stimulus Checks as unemployment benefits will be in demand. The new variant might lead businesses to close shop again while masks become mandatory. Maurie Backman believes that unemployment benefits should be extended if such restrictions are introduced again. She states that the unemployment benefits...
Kidswlvr.org

What You Need To Know

What You Need to Know: Delta variant, proposed election audit and kids get a do-over year. In our regular Friday feature, “What You Need to Know,” WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with News Director Jen Rehill about the week’s top local news. What You Need to Know: Looser mask mandates, shots...
Lehighton, PATimes News

Mahoning Drive-in’s future uncertain

The longevity of a historic Lehighton landmark is in jeopardy. For some, it’s a weekend attraction, but to others, it’s a second home. The land which the Mahoning Drive-in Theatre occupies has been optioned by the landowner to Greenskies Clean Energy LLC, a renewable energy company headquartered in Connecticut. According...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Pressure mounts for DeSantis in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing mounting pressure on the home front as he looks to cement his superstar status among Republicans nationally. Over the past week, COVID-19 infections have surged in Florida to the point that the state now accounts for about 1 in 5 new cases. The vaccination rate, meanwhile, has begun to level off. At the same time, Florida’s Gulf Coast is suffering from a particularly harsh bout of red tide, prompting local officials to call on the governor to declare a state of emergency.
Lehighton, PATimes News

Mahoning Drive-In featured in New York Times

In the national news again. For more than one reason. The Mahoning Drive-In continues to capture the attention of anyone who is fortunate enough to stumble upon it. Last July, the drive-in briefly appeared on national television during a July 4 celebration montage on CNN. Last week, the drive-in received...
Lehighton, PATimes News

Beltzville — the good, bad and ugly

If you have visited Beltzville State Park, you know what a really great getaway it is - at least sometimes. But if you are jockeying for a spot on a hot summer weekend or, even worse, a hot holiday weekend, be sure to pack your patience. You’re going to need it. That’s assuming you can get into the place.
Agriculturewestplainsdailyquill.net

Peaches - Did you know?

Peaches are a summertime staple. This sweet fruit is at home in desserts, salads, on top of cereals, and all on its own. Peaches thrive in warm climates with lots of sunlight. Peaches are native to northwest China, and they are believed to have been domesticated and cultivated since 2000 B.C. Later, they were widely grown in the region known as Persia, which is now called Iran. As a result, the scientific name for the peach species is Prunus persica. China continues to be the world’s largest peach producer, followed by Spain, Italy, Greece, and the United States. In the United States, even though Georgia is known as “The Peach State,” it is not the country’s biggest producer of peaches. Georgia is beat out by California and South Carolina. New Jersey also produces its fair share of peaches. Nectarines and peaches are similar fruits. In fact, nectarines are a type of peach. Peaches have a dominant allele for the fuzzy skin, while nectarines have a recessive allele for that fuzz. In regard to flavor, peaches and nectarines are very similar, but some experts say nectarines are slightly sweeter and firmer. According to the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, nectarines also have considerably more potassium and twice as much vitamin A as peaches.
GamblingNJ.com

Tropicana Casino Review & Welcome Bonus – July 2021

Our expert’s Tropicana Casino review analyzes all aspects of gambling on their online casino site from the games on offer to customer service and withdrawal and deposit options. Tropicana Casino Sign-Up Offer. Go to Tropicana Casino. $10 minimum deposit & a wager required to participate. Cash back is withdrawable as...
Michigan Statemitechnews.com

Winners in Michigan’s Online Gambling Launch

DETROIT – Michigan has had an interesting recent history surrounding online gambling. You only have to go back to 2010 to find a time when private poker games in the state were being raided by the authorities. Fast forward to 2021 and it is now legal to gamble online in Michigan, and that includes Michigan sports betting, casino games, and poker.
GamblingVillage Voice

15 Best Gambling Sites: The Ultimate Guide to Gambling Online in 2021

Until recently, if you wanted to gamble, you had to leave your house and travel to a casino — and that could mean taking a trip of hundreds of miles or more. Thanks to the wonders of the internet, however, finding a place to gamble is as easy as firing up your favorite browser. There are dozens of online casinos and gambling sites out there — and many of them now accept American players.
Tamaqua, PATimes News

Tamaqua celebrates new, expanded liquor store

Officials celebrated the opening of a new, expanded liquor store in Tamaqua on Monday. The Fine Wine and Good Spirits store opened July 1 in its new location at 210 Cedar St., in the same building as Boyer’s Food Markets. The new store is about 2,000 square feet larger than...
Michigan Stateplaymichigan.com

Place Your Bets! Live Dealer Games Launch at Michigan Online Casinos

Sit down and place your bets: Live dealer online casino games are live in Michigan. You can now play real-money blackjack, baccarat and roulette from home with a live dealer running the game from a studio in Southfield. The games launched Thursday morning through Evolution, which was approved Wednesday by...
Michigan StateWWMT

Michigan expands online gambling with virtual casino game tables

LANSING, Mich. — Online sports betting was legalized earlier this year, and now Michigan's online gambling scene is expanding again. As of 10 A.M. on July 22, 2021, Michiganders could gamble online at virtual game tables. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) authorized gaming company Evolution to host table games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy