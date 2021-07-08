SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Unavowed’, ‘Boomerang X’, ‘Heart of the Woods’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales
Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 8th, 2021. It’s a Thursday, and that means we’ve got a whole pile of new games to check out. The highlights are Unavowed, Heart of the Woods, Boomerang X, and Aria Chronicle as far as I’m concerned, but there are a number of others I could go either way on. Beyond the new games, we’ve also got a selection of discounts in our lists of new and expiring sales for you to mull over. Let’s go!toucharcade.com
