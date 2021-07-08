Miami-Dade (FL) Fire/Ocean Rescue Lifeguards’ COVID Response

Miami-Dade (FL) Fire/Ocean Rescue lifeguards are some of the busiest in the country. Ocean Rescue has 76 year-round personnel who are employed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) and are attached to MDFR’s Marine Service Bureau. The majority of Ocean Rescue lifeguards are certified as paramedics or EMTs which is crucial for immediate resuscitation of drowning victims as soon as they are pulled from the water. Every year, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards save dozens of people from drowning. When swimmers are caught in rip currents, it is not unusual for lifeguards to save multiple people in one event.