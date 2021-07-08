Cancel
Electronics

Why I Can’t Wait to Jam Out With Nothing’s New Earbuds

Cover picture for the articleNothing’s first piece of tech, ear (1), is slated to arrive this summer. The new earbuds will include features like advanced noise-canceling for only $99. Nothing says it wants to deliver powerful sound without drawing a bunch of attention to the buds, themselves—both impressive and a nice change from many of today’s current offerings.

Carl Pei
