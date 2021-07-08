Is Li Auto Stock A Buy Now? Shares Jump 45% In June As EV Stocks Roar Back

Li Auto stock (NASDAQ: LI) declined by about 6% over the last week (five trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which was down by about 1% over the same period. The sell-off comes as U.S. regulators face increasing pressure to implement the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which could result in the delisting of some Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing rules. Although this isn’t specific to Li, most U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have seen declines. Separately, China’s top technology companies, including Alibaba and Didi Global, have also come under greater scrutiny by domestic regulators, and this is also likely impacting companies like Li Auto. So will the declines continue for Li Auto stock, or is a rally looking more likely? Per the Trefis Machine learning engine, which analyzes historical price information, Li Auto stock has a 61% chance of a rise over the next month. See our analysis on Li Auto Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.