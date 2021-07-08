Cancel
Down Payment Assistance Helps to House Workers

kdnk.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demand to live in the Mountain West is growing but the housing crunch for local workers is downright dire. One program is trying to reverse that trend. As part of a Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on affordable housing, KHOL's Will Walkey reports.

