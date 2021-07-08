Down Payment Assistance Helps to House Workers

Housing Assistance Available The Mountain Mail is looking for a full-time reporter to cover government and other community interests. Reporters work five-days a week and the job requires that interested candidates write clean, informative stories and produce photos. To be a successful candidate we are looking for someone who is inquisitive, has a high level of energy and an interest in people. A degree in English or journalism is preferred. Previous experience in journalism is not required, we will train the right person. Job benefits include health and dental insurance, two weeks paid vacation, one week sick leave and six paid holidays. Pay depends on experience. Housing assistance is available to the successful candidate. To apply, email Managing Editor Paul Goetz at pgoetz@themountainmail.com The Mountain Mail is located in downtown Salida at 125 E. Second St.