Local Little League All-Stars win state title

UPDATE 7-12:

The Corpus Christi National Little League Minor Divisions All-Star claimed the state championship by beating San Antonio McAllister, 13-11, Monday afternoon in Abilene.

After spotting the San Antonio team an early 4-0 lead, the local team of 8, 9- and 10-year-old players battled back to claim the state title in the minor division.

San Antonio McAllister claimed a 14-2 victory over the National Little League Minor Division All-Stars in the state tournament Monday morning to force the deciding game.

UPDATE 7-11:

The National Little League Minor Division All-Stars won their tournament on Saturday and will now represent the Coastal Bend and play for the state championship title on Monday. Way to go!

ORIGINAL STORY:

Baseball season in the Coastal Bend should be year-round.

In the sweltering summer, fans still flock to Whataburger Field to watch the Hooks play. And while high school season has come and gone, little league baseball is still in full swing in the middle of the summer.

For the National Little League Minor Division All-Stars, their season continues with a berth in the state tournament in Abilene.

"I'm very excited," said Ethan Castillo, a player on the team. "This is our first time."

The 9 and 10-year-old players that will represent the Coastal Bend this upcoming weekend when they play for the state title.

"It's very exciting," said assistant coach Marco Castillo. "They won the district tournament, they went down south and beat teams from the Valley and now they get to represent this area."

But as all know, especially now, travel is not cheap.

A group of moms has created a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the team's travel expenses.

People from all over the Coastal Bend are donating with some coming from all over the state.

"From day one the parents have been paying for everything," said head coach Ruben Leal. "Now they can go out and enjoy watching their children and not have to worry about how they are going to come up with the money."

The trip would never be in jeopardy, this is a way to help alleviate the stress.

Now the bags are being packed and the cars are being gassed up as their boys are heading to state.

"It's amazing," Castillo said. "It's a dream come true."

If you would like donate to the team's GoFundMe page, you can do so by clicking here .