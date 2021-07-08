These Never Have I Ever Season 2 Pics Will Get You Excited for the Premiere
Watch: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on "Never Have I Ever" Season 2. Waiting for season two of Never Have I Ever to arrive? That was very hard on us. Thankfully, the Netflix hit is returning with new episodes in one week's time, which means we'll get answers regarding the budding love triangle between Devi Vishwakuma (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). In fact, as the streaming service teased, season two will pick up where season one left off with Devi continuing "to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home."www.eonline.com
Comments / 0