Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

These Never Have I Ever Season 2 Pics Will Get You Excited for the Premiere

By Alyssa Ray
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on "Never Have I Ever" Season 2. Waiting for season two of Never Have I Ever to arrive? That was very hard on us. Thankfully, the Netflix hit is returning with new episodes in one week's time, which means we'll get answers regarding the budding love triangle between Devi Vishwakuma (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). In fact, as the streaming service teased, season two will pick up where season one left off with Devi continuing "to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home."

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

94K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richa Moorjani
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Poorna Jagannathan
Person
Ramona Young
Person
Darren Barnet
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesHello Magazine

The Good Witch stars and fans in shock after devastating news

Hallmark has confirmed they have canceled The Good Witch after seven seasons. The hit show will end after the current season, which has several episodes left to air. The final episode, 'The Wedding', will see the three Merriwick cousins prepare to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk. It airs on 25 July 2021.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Addison Rae Kicks Off Tour For Netflix’s She’s All That Remake With Pics And A Dance TikTok (Of Course)

This past year has been a whirlwind for Addison Rae, as the social media star’s following has been steadily growing. Along the way, she’s even become friends with Kourtney Kardashian and now seems to be one of the reality TV star’s besties. Now, Rae is preparing to enter a new stage in her career, as she’ll be making her acting debut this summer in the gender-swapped remake of She’s All That. The press tour for the teen comedy is about to kick off, and Rae marked the occasion with photos and, of course, a dance video on TikTok.
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: WEST. “Do 2 Me” (2021)

WEST. is the moniker of Sydney-based producer Ally McMahon. Originally hailing from England, his music is overflowing with summer-infused beats, and we are thrilled today to be premiering the track, “Do 2 Me” ahead of its release on Friday. McMahon writes:. “You know what you do to me?. Starting to...
TV SeriesCollider

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2, Bonding with Her Cricket Costume and That Season Finale

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of Never Have I Ever, "...been a perfect girl."]. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who’s also the showrunner, the Netflix original coming of age comedy series Never Have I Ever follows Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as she continues to deal with all of the drama at home and in high school. Juggling new romantic relationships with new friends and still trying to channel her rage in a healthier way, Devi definitely makes mistakes but she also learns from them while, at the same time, pushing those around her to want more for themselves.
WorldSoompi

Idols Who Starred In Dramas When They Were Children

Whenever an idol debuts, one of the first things the audience does is to look them up to learn as much about them as they can. For some, their journey into the entertainment industry started way before they debuted as idols. Such is the case of idols who starred in dramas when they were children. Let’s get to know them!
TV & VideosNPR

Mindy Kaling On 'Never Have I Ever'

Kaling's Netflix show, 'Never Have I Ever,' is based on her own experiences as a nerdy, confident teen who pined for a boyfriend. The second season drops next week. She spoke with Terry Gross in 2020 about the series, how being a diversity hire at 'The Office' inspired her movie 'Late Night,' and how the grief of losing a parent has impacted her as a mother.
TV SeriesTyler Morning Telegraph

‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez on Fabiola’s Season 2 Struggles, Plus Is She Team Paxton or Ben?

Season 1 of Never Have I Ever left us on a major cliffhanger with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). In the second season, we see Devi grapple with the weight of all her decisions that come after. Many characters have their own interpersonal relationships they attempt to navigate, which boasts a larger cast as well. Some of the newcomers include rapper Common and Megan Suri.
TennisDen of Geek

Never Have I Ever Season 2: Episode 3’s Last-Minute Celebrity Narrator Change

Warning: spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 2 Episode 3. Former tennis pro John McEnroe isn’t an obvious choice of narrator for the story of a 15-year-old girl, which is all part of Never Have I Ever’s fun. The Mindy Kaling/Lang Fisher Netflix teen comedy has an in-story explanation for McEnroe being the one to commentate on Devi’s high school life following the death of her father, but the comedic mismatch is half of the attraction.
TV SeriesCollider

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Review: Love Triangles, Identity Crises, and High School Drama Endure

Following up the first season of a hit TV show can be a tall ask. How do you deliver on what made the series so distinctive, emotional, and laugh-out-loud funny in the first place without retreading old narrative ground? The good news is that for Never Have I Ever, which premieres its second season this week on Netflix, there's no such thing as the term "sophomore slump." In fact, the show immediately returns to what fans have been clamoring for since Season 2 was first confirmed — high school hijinks, romantic drama, some serious love triangle action, and a thoughtful exploration of grief that mostly takes place in the background before coming to a head in a very genuine way.
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

Never Have I Ever Season 2: Release Date, Details, Trailer, and More!

Created by Mindy Khaling, and Lang Fisher, “Never Have I Ever” is an American coming-of-age comedy-drama television series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richa Moorjani, is based on Kaling’s childhood in the Boston area and is about an Indian-American high school student dealing with the death of her father, the first season of which aired on April 27, 2020.
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

Never Have I Ever: A Love Triangle Tests 'Hot Mess' Devi in Season 2

In all the best teen TV series, the love triangle is a staple. Brenda/Dylan/Kelly and Brandon/Kelly/Dylan. Joey/Dawson/Jen and Dawson/Joey/Pacey. Archie/Betty/Jughead, Dean/Rory/Jess, Spike/Buffy/Angel and Willow/Oz/Tara … so many messy triangles. Never Have I Ever introduced us to another one during its debut season last year, so it’s not spoiling anything to...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Never Have I Ever Season 2 Review: This Netflix Teen Comedy Deserves to Run and Run

Warning: contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever series one. In a shareholder letter sent almost exactly one year to the release of Never Have I Ever season two, Netflix singled the Mindy Kaling-Lang Fisher teen show out for praise. Not praise as any human being being might put it, but acknowledgement of the half-hour comedy having “notched success” as a “key content vertical” – the words every showrunner wants to hear.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Is a Very Good Teen Comedy With Very Frustrating Voiceovers

“Never Have I Ever” is a great teen comedy — with one glaring, omnipresent exception. Three episodes into the second season, a new voiceover (briefly) takes over the Netflix show. “You might be wondering, ‘why is old Geegers taking time out of her busy sched to narrate the story of a 16 year-old boy?’” supermodel Gigi Hadid asks the audience as resident teen heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) broods in his garage. “Believe it or not, I relate to this kid.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy