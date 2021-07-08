These Never Have I Ever Season 2 Pics Will Get You Excited for the Premiere

Following up the first season of a hit TV show can be a tall ask. How do you deliver on what made the series so distinctive, emotional, and laugh-out-loud funny in the first place without retreading old narrative ground? The good news is that for Never Have I Ever, which premieres its second season this week on Netflix, there's no such thing as the term "sophomore slump." In fact, the show immediately returns to what fans have been clamoring for since Season 2 was first confirmed — high school hijinks, romantic drama, some serious love triangle action, and a thoughtful exploration of grief that mostly takes place in the background before coming to a head in a very genuine way.