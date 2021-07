Earth's wealthiest man Jeff Bezos spent a few minutes outside the planet's atmosphere Tuesday on Blue Origin's first crewed space mission -- a breakthrough moment for the space tourism sector that after years of delays is now poised for liftoff. The flawless 10-minute hop from a west Texas base to beyond the Karman line -- the internationally recognized boundary marking the start of space -- and back again to the surface for a gentle desert landing minted four new astronauts, including the oldest and youngest ever. Bezos said afterwards that like those who had gone before him, he was "amazed and awestruck by the Earth and its beauty, but also its fragility." "It's one thing to recognize that intellectually -- it's another thing to actually see with your own eyes," he added.