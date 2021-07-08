Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Two Huskies Make PFF's List Of Top 50 College Football Players In 2021

By Scott Eklund
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we draw nearer and nearer to the beginning of the 2021 football season, more and more Huskies are finding their way onto preseason lists by different websites and publications. Earlier this week, two more Huskies were named to Pro Football Focus's Top 50 College Football Players. Junior corner Trent...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake
Person
John Bosco
Person
Chris Petersen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Pff#Football Players#American Football#Pro Football Focus#All American#Cb#Lsu#Stanford#Dawgman Com#Pac 12#Utes#The Butkus Award#All Pac 12 Second Team#Bishop Gorman High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
Clemson, SCclemsonsportstalk.com

Uiagalelei headlines Clemson's venture through ACC Kickoff

Q. For you last season the couple games you got to get into when Trevor was out, what are your takeaways to go back to that film, what you can say about stepping into this season as the true leader?. D.J. UIAGALELEI: Some things I would definitely say was definitely...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Miami Football Player Dismissed Following Disturbing Charge

On Thursday morning, the Miami Hurricanes suspended a former top recruit after troubling allegations arose. The team suspended former top recruit Avantae Williams after police arrested him earlier in the week. According to a report from ESPN, Williams is facing three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person. “We...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Former Clemson signee goes international

A former Clemson football signee inked an international contract on Thursday morning. Tanner Tessmann shipped out to Venice, Italy to play for the Venezia Football Club which plays in the top tier of the Italian soccer league. Tessmann is the son of P.J. Tessmann, a long time friend of Clemson...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Bringing In Notable Tight End For Workout

The Green Bay Packers have decided to bring in notable tight end for a workout next week. Similar to recently signed Jacksonville Jaguar Tim Tebow, it’s another former quarterback who’s made the move to the pass-catching position. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are bringing in tight end...
College Sportssteelecountytimes.com

BREAKING SPORTS: FORMER HUSKIES STANDOUT’S FOOTBALL CAREER ENDS

Minnesota redshirt-sophomore Jason Williamson, who was the workhorse running back of Owatonna's back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018, has left the program after medically retiring. The NCAA has granted Minnesota's 2018 Mr. Football a Medical Exemption, which is also beneficial for Minnesota because as it does not count towards their total scholarship limit, and it allows him to continue to pursue his education while the Gophers are free to sign another student-athlete in his place. Williamson, posted the following message to his Twitter page on Thursday, July 8, "Since I was a little kid it was always my dream to play college football in MN. I am so thankful for being able to have the opportunity by Coach Fleck and all the coaches and staff to be able to live out my dream for how long I did, But unfortunate injuries and many surgeries in the last 2 years I have decided to medically retire. Football has given me the most memorable moments in my life and I have made lifelong friends playing the greatest sport ever created. I want to thank everyone who has supported me so much throughout my athletic career and shown me so much love throughout the years. I will continue my academics at the University of Minnesota and get my degree in Business Marketing. I will continue to apply everything that football has taught me and all of the lessons that have molded me into the man I am today. THANK YOU EVERYONE!! Row the Boat, Ski-U-Mah, Go Gophers!"
Tennessee State247Sports

Tennessee's player reps for 2021 SEC Media Days announced

Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and cornerback Alontae Taylor will join first-year head coach Josh Heupel in representing Tennessee at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., next week. The two seniors, both important leaders for the Vols on each side of the football, will join Heupel is meeting with local, regional and national media to preview the 2021 season when Tennessee takes its turn on Tuesday, July 20. Heupel is slated to speak at the podium in the main room at SEC Media Days at 11:30 a.m., and ESPN and the SEC Network will have complete coverage of the four-day event that signals the unofficial start to the season.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...
College Sports247Sports

Jimbo Fisher ranked among top 15 college football coaches by PFF

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the nation's top 20 head football coaches and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher usually finishes quite high in such off season topics, coming in around the top five and usually no worse than the top ten. However, PFF chose to put Fisher in the number 13 slot nationally with the following criteria.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

College Football's Top 10 True Freshmen Quarterbacks to Watch in 2021

Quarterback play is always under the spotlight in college football, and with less than 60 days until kickoff, it’s never too early to examine which true freshmen will have a chance to play right away this season. Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims, Vanderbilt’s Ken Seals and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers were just a few of the freshmen from the 2020 signing class to make an impact last fall. The ’21 campaign will also produce its share of freshmen standouts, with Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and SMU’s Preston Stone drawing plenty of offseason attention to claim the No. 1 job at their respective school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy