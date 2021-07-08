Cancel
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for attempting to extort $25 million from Nike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Xbyr_0arIsYKw00
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

By Brian Brant

(NEW YORK) Michael Avenatti, a famed former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on Thursday for trying to extort Nike, according to Reuters.

Federal judge Paul Gardephe said Avenatti had become "drunk on the power of his platform" by betraying his then-client, a basketball coach, for his own personal gain.

"Mr. Avenatti's conduct was outrageous," Gardephe said. "He hijacked his client's claims, and he used those claims to further his own agenda, which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike for himself."

The 50-year-old arguably became a household name in 2018 for his representation of Daniels in her lawsuits against Trump over a "hush-money payment" during the 2016 election. 

Avenatti even floated a 2020 election run before he was convicted in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike, alleging corrupt payments to families of college basketball recruits.

Nike has alleged no wrongdoing.

In June, prosecutors sought a "very substantial" prison sentence for Avenatti. He had sought no more than six months in prison.

“The defendant, a prominent attorney and media personality with a large public following, betrayed his client and sought to enrich himself by weaponizing his public profile in an attempt to extort a publicly traded company out of tens of millions of dollars,” New York prosecutors wrote.

Before his sentencing, Avenatti began to break down and admitted he "lost his way."

"I and I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships, my life," he said.

