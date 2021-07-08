Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Israel razes home of Palestinian-American shooting suspect

By -, JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPXbQ_0arIsWZU00
A building that belonged to Palestinian Montasser Shalabi, who was arrested in May on suspicion of shooting dead an Israeli student, is demolished by Israeli forces in the village of Turmus'ayya near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank /AFP

Israel's army said Thursday it had demolished the home of a Palestinian man with US citizenship accused of fatally shooting a Jewish student in the occupied West Bank.

The move was denounced by the United States, which said the punitive demolitions of Palestinian homes "exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution".

An Israeli army spokesman confirmed that "troops demolished the residence of the terrorist [Montasser] Shalabi, in the village of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah".

Shalabi, 44, was arrested by Israeli forces in May after he allegedly fired on waiting passengers at a bus stop at Tapuah junction south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The attack killed Yehuda Guetta, 19, a student at a seminary in the Itamar settlement, and wounded two of his friends.

Shalabi is in detention but has not yet been convicted.

The demolition came after Israel's top court rejected an appeal by Shalabi's estranged wife, who claimed that his life centred on the United States and that he made only occasional visits to the West Bank house.

The Supreme Court accepted the state's position that the home belonged to Montasser Shalabi and that he spent time in it when he was in the West Bank, ruling that the army was therefore justified in carrying out a punitive measure at the property.

Sanaa Shalabi, 40, told AFP that troops first arrived at 1:00 am to place explosives around her home. The demolition operation lasted through the night and into the morning.

"This is our life. What happened to us is normal. We were prepared for it," she said, and called her husband a "hero".

- 'Security needs' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pv9h3_0arIsWZU00
Palestinian villagers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank inspect the remains of the home of a US dual national, demolished by Israeli troops overnight to punish her estranged husband, who is accused of fatally shooting a Jewish student /AFP

Israel believes that demolishing homes of assailants deters such attacks in the future, but critics denounce the practice as unjustified collective punishment that often sees children lose their homes over the conduct of a parent or other relative.

The army said that during the demolition "approximately 200 rioters hurled rocks and launched fireworks" at troops, who responded with "riot dispersal means".

Montasser Shalabi did not live in the home that was destroyed, according to the Israeli human rights organisation Hamoked, which unsuccessfully contested its demolition before Israel's Supreme Court with Sanaa Shalabi.

Executive director Jessica Montell said the couple were estranged. Sanaa Shalabi lived in the home with three of their seven children. The whole family are also US nationals.

"The man accused of the attack doesn't live in the house," Montell said, adding that he lived in the United States and would come "once or twice a year".

Sanaa "was not in any way involved and didn't know anything about the attack. We thought this should be grounds for not demolishing or just demolishing one room," she added.

She said Montasser Shalabi suffered from mental illness, a claim that was raised in the court petition as well but was rejected by the justices, who said he was examined after the attack and found to be mentally sound.

The demolition of homes and Israel's overall conduct in the occupied West Bank is likely to cause friction between the US administration of President Joe Biden and Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a hardline nationalist who previously ran a West Bank settler lobby council.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concern directly in talks with senior Israeli officials in recent years, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.

"As we've said numerous times now, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual," Price said, vowing that the Biden administration would keep raising the issue so long as demolitions continue.

A source in Bennett's office said that while the premier "respects and appreciates the US administration", his decisions were guided solely by "the security needs of Israel and to protect the lives of Israeli civilians".

Comments / 1

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Palestinian#Israeli Army#West Bank#Us#Jewish#The Supreme Court#Security#Hamoked#State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Middle East
News Break
Army
Related
AdvocacyJacksonville Journal Courier

Palestinian held in Israel to be released amid hunger strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man held by Israel without charges will be released from custody and transferred to a Palestinian hospital in the occupied West Bank after being on a hunger strike for more than two months, his supporters said Thursday. Amjad al-Najjar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Prisoners...
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

US criticizes Israel over ‘punitive’ demolition of terror suspect’s home

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem censured Israel on Thursday for demolishing an accused terrorist’s home earlier in the day. Israel destroyed the building despite a request from the United States not to do so on the basis that the accused holds U.S. citizenship, Channel 13 reported. Overnight, early Palestinian reports said Israeli forces had entered the town of Turmus Ayya near Ramallah to destroy the home. Those reports were later confirmed by an IDF spokesman.
Middle EastPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Israel again demolishes Palestinian village in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Wednesday demolished the Bedouin herding community of Khirbet Humsu in the occupied West Bank, the latest chapter in the military’s attempts to uproot the Palestinian village of makeshift homes. At least 65 people, including 35 children, were displaced, said Christopher Holt of the West Bank...
MilitaryGephardt Daily

Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon

July 20 (UPI) — The Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday it fired artillery shells at Lebanon in retaliation for rockets launched toward Israel from the neighboring Middle Eastern country. The IDF said it launched its barrage at Lebanon in response to two rockets launched toward it that triggered sirens...
Worldnorthernpublicradio.org

Palestinians Fear Eviction From Their Jerusalem Neighborhood To Make Way For A Park

JERUSALEM — The bulldozer and more than a dozen Israeli police cars arrived unannounced at around 8:30 a.m. on June 29 to demolish Nidal al-Rajabi's butcher shop in al-Bustan. Residents poured into the streets of this Palestinian area of the Silwan neighborhood, south of east Jerusalem's Old City, as soon as word spread that the unwelcome Israeli team had come.
CharitiesThe Jewish Press

Palestinian Authority Blocking UN-Qatar Aid to Gaza

The Palestinian Authority has rejected a proposal for the transfer of financial aid to poverty-stricken families in the Gaza Strip, according to the Qatar-linked Arabi 21 news site. Under the plan, Qatari cash subsidies would be deposited by the United Nations in a bank in Ramallah, which would then transfer...
Middle EastRepublic

Israel refuses to let jailed Palestinian attend funeral

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israel refused to let a prominent jailed Palestinian lawmaker attend her daughter’s funeral on Tuesday, despite a campaign by activists and human rights groups for her to be released on humanitarian grounds. Khalida Jarrar, 58, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Judge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBI

(CNN) — A federal judge forced a US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop Wednesday after prosecutors argued that it likely contained footage of the January 6 insurrection from his helmet-worn camera. The judge granted the Justice Department's request to place Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt in front of his...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Biden Says 'They're Lying' When Asked About Republicans Saying Democrats Are Anti-Police

When Democratic President Joe Biden was asked how he responds to Republicans who say that he and the Democratic party are anti-police, Biden responded, "They're lying." Biden made his comments while responding to a question from CNN anchor Don Lemon during a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday night. Earlier in the event, Biden said that the nation needs more police to respond to recent increases in violent crime.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Biden goes too far in assurances on vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden offered an absolute guarantee Wednesday that people who get their COVID-19 vaccines are completely protected from infection, sickness and death from the coronavirus. The reality is not that cut and dried. The vaccines are extremely effective but “breakthrough” infections do occur and the delta...

Comments / 1

Community Policy