Lindor went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh. The shortstop opened the scoring with his 11th homer of the year coming in the first inning off Pittsburgh starter Chase De Jong. Lindor has gone yard twice in the last four games. He's struggled a bit in his first half-season as a Met, posting a .227/.326/.377 slash line with 36 RBI, 49 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 361 plate appearances. Sunday was just his fourth three-hit game of the year.