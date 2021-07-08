These Vladimir Kagan Reissues Show a Different Side of the Renowned Furniture Designer’s Ouevre
The Biscuit sofa (1980s) and Branch coffee table (1960s) Vladimir Kagan is primarily known for his big curvy sofas. However, the renowned furniture designer’s work, which spans a whopping seven decades, is more than just a series of increasingly twisty seats. His former apprentice, Chris Eitel, now the Vladimir Kagan Design Group’s director of design, is showing another side of the late visionary’s story with a new collection of reissues for furniture supplier Holly Hunt.robbreport.com
Comments / 0