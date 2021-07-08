Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

These Vladimir Kagan Reissues Show a Different Side of the Renowned Furniture Designer’s Ouevre

By Helena Madden
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biscuit sofa (1980s) and Branch coffee table (1960s) Vladimir Kagan is primarily known for his big curvy sofas. However, the renowned furniture designer’s work, which spans a whopping seven decades, is more than just a series of increasingly twisty seats. His former apprentice, Chris Eitel, now the Vladimir Kagan Design Group’s director of design, is showing another side of the late visionary’s story with a new collection of reissues for furniture supplier Holly Hunt.

robbreport.com

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Engineering#Biscuit#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Country
Switzerland
Related
Interior DesignDesign Milk

Oku Space Entirely Designs + Manufactures Its First Furniture Collection

Oku Space is a Melbourne-based furniture brand established by a trio of designers and makers with a desire to produce high-end sustainable furniture for residential and commercial markets. In February 2020, Oku Space founders Nick Rennie, Brett Julian and Dustin Fritsche decided to combine their expertise to develop a range of furniture. They had been sharing workshop space for a number of years, were good friends and knew the strengths of each other’s work – Brett and Dustin’s extensive experience with furniture manufacturing and Nick’s expertise in developing award-winning product designs.
Interior Designatlantarealestateforum.com

Home Design Trends that are Here to Stay

Home design trends changed in 2020 when the world halted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. To remain safe, working and learning from home became the new normal. And many people struggled in their home environment as they tried to morph it into a space for both work and relaxation.
Interior Designboatinternational.com

Luca Dini designs exclusive marble furniture for superyachts

After 50 years as a leader in marble creations, Franchi Umberto Marmi (FUM) was established enough to delve into the art world and collaborate with some of the most important designers in the world – including superyacht designer Luca Dini – for numerous outstanding installations. Because of this, the company was able to branch out with a Home Design division.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

New furniture collection celebrates Vladimir Kagan

Holly Hunt and Vladimir Kagan Design Group present a new ten-piece collection of furniture designs by the late designer Vladimir Kagan, exploring the recurring themes of his work between the 1940s and 1980s. Curated by Chris Eitel, director of design and production at Vladimir Kagan Design Group (and former protégé of the late designer), the collection features faithful reproduction, preserving the designer’s legacy with minimal functional or material adjustments.
Gardeningarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Different Design Styles to Set Your Garden Apart

Peoples’ aesthetics are unique. It is a unique part of them, and even if they subscribe to one or the other design philosophy, they always bring their own flair to the party. It’s important that these aesthetic sensibilities are brought to our houses for us to truly feel at home in these spaces. And of course, it’s important to carry these forward to our gardens.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Furniture rental: a guide to design for hire

Over time, our needs change, our tastes change, our space changes. ‘I believe in well made, well designed furniture, but “forever furniture” can be quite a weight,’ says Henrietta Thompson, Wallpaper* editor-at-large and co-founder of Harth, a curated marketplace for pre-owned design, specialising in furniture rental. Founded in 2018, Harth’s mission is ‘to bring the circular economy to interiors and encourage a new system that delivers better outcomes for people and the environment’.
LifestylePosted by
Robb Report

First Look: The New Six Senses Ibiza Shows a Softer Side of the Spanish Resort Destination

Culture, wellness and sustainability are at the heart of the Six Senses brand, so it’s only natural that its arrival on Ibiza–an island known for its jet-setting nightlife and party scene–is heralding something new for the destination. Opened on July 10, after seven years of development, Six Senses Ibiza has been designed to celebrate experiences that recharge guests’ bodies and minds, along with helping them develop a strong connection to the destination—and their fellow travelers. Just 35-minutes from the international airport, the resort is found at the northern tip of the island on the “insider’s secret” Xarraca Bay, a picturesque cove known for its exclusive location and unobstructed sunset views.
Interior Designazbigmedia.com

New trends in living room sets

This has been a tough year with a lot of projects—interior design and otherwise—put on hold. As businesses reopen and movement begins to shift back from isolation toward socialization, many people are reconsidering how their interior spaces make them feel. Now, while trend predictions are less stable than in previous years, there are certain design elements that make sense that will be on the rise in the coming months.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Robb Report

This Epic New 236-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes Complete With 3 Huge Pools

Ocean Independence’s newest superyacht concept lives up to its name. The epic vessel spans some 236 feet and is filled to the brim with pinch-yourself amenities. The luxury yachting specialists have once again teamed up with designers Christopher Seymour and Carl Esch for the exterior of Vast 72, which is characterized by sleek, sinuous lines. The hull, which will be forged from steel, features a low-profile design and a reverse bow to increase the efficiency and seakeeping abilities.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Stackable WFH Furniture Designs

The 'uuma' portable table and chair is a furniture solution for the modern home that would enable professionals to maximize their capabilities when working out of their living space. The unit is characterized by its stackable construction that can be used both indoors and out, and will provide the person with a dedicated spot to position their equipment and sit. The seat can be raised or lowered according to the needs of the person, while the adjustable table will offer enhanced personalization to boot.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

5 Creative Home Decor Tips to Transform Your Living Room

After a long day at work, the living room is the place you go to relax. A clean, well-furnished living room helps you catch a breath after a long tiring day. One cannot describe the pleasure of feeling the soft carpet under the feet in words. That’s why it’s essential...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

When designing a room, don't overlook your ceiling

When decorating a home, we give a great deal of thought to flooring, lighting, furnishings and art. If you’re not thinking about what you might do with your ceilings, you’ve missed an opportunity. Houston interior designer Cathy Hutton of Renovate recently spoke on “The Fifth Wall: Ceilings!” at Access Design,...
Interior Designmontecristomagazine.com

What a Japanese Fashion Designer Can Teach Us about Furniture

A pioneer of the ready-to-wear collections of 1970s Paris fashion, Kenzo Takada says he now wants to create styles that last for years, not just a season. Last month saw the culmination of his transition from fashion to high-end homeware with the launch of his new interior design brand, K三 (or K3, using the Japanese character for the number three), at Maison & Objet. “It was a natural progression for me,” he says, 20 years after retiring from his eponymous fashion label Kenzo and handing its reins to LVMH.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Interior Design Tricks To Improve Home Outlook

When it comes to home décor and professional home design, each person has different preferences and tastes. Some want their homes to be brighter and more colorful, while others prefer gothic or minimalistic designs. All of that is good, and any home can look great with even the most minor adjustments. Giving a nice personal touch to your interior décor is essential, so your visitors will get a sense of your personality when they enter your lovely home.
Interior Designlaguestlist.com

Tips On How To Enhance Your Home Beauty With These Trendy Wall Colors

Painting your walls not only protects the wall surface but also adds beauty to the interior and exterior of your home. Whether you prefer a single color scheme or use various color combinations, there is a magical effect that your preferred color gives to your home. This cost-effective way of updating your home can have a positive psychological effect when properly utilized. If you can’t afford to add furniture pieces to your interior or place ornaments on your exterior wall, you can experiment with trendy wall colors that can breathe new life into your home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy