Spectators banned from Tokyo Olympic events amid COVID-19 state of emergency

Posted by 
Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 13 days ago

The Tokyo Olympics will take place without spectators, organizers said Thursday, as a resurgence in COVID-19 coronavirus cases has forced Japan to declare a state of emergency for the capital that will run through the event.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that Tokyo’s fourth state of emergency would begin July 12 and last until Aug. 22 due to raising infections in the capital and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Public opposition in Japan to proceeding with the Games had waned in recent weeks, but most people still believe the Olympics should be canceled, postponed or go on without spectators, according to polls shared by The Japan Times.

Hours after Suga’s announcement, the organizers of the Games outlined their decision on the spectator ban just two weeks before the Games are to begin on July 23.

“This is a sorry message that we have to announce,” Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee said at a news conference. “I am very sorry for those people who will be disappointed. But in order to prevent the spread, this was the choice only available for us to take. I hope that you understand the difficult choices that we made.”

Olympic organizers had announced two weeks ago that they would allow 10,000 people or 50% of a venue’s capacity but warned that they might change course if infections rose again.

The ban will affect the vast majority of sporting events, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, track and field and swimming events taking place in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, Hashimoto said.

Events held in more distant regions, including earlier rounds of soccer, baseball and softball games to be held in Miyagi, Fukushima and Shizuoka prefectures will be subject to the 10,000 people or 50% cap.

The ban on spectators means Tokyo’s newly rebuilt 68,000-person National Stadium will be empty throughout the tournament. The stadium cost around 157 billion yen ($1.4 billion) to rebuild, according to official figures. The total cost of the Olympics is officially estimated at $15.4 billion, but government audits have suggested the real price tag is almost twice as high.

The issue highlights a controversial decision to postpone the Games for only one year rather than two, made by then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who predicted the pandemic would have faded by now.


Knowhere News

Knowhere News

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories.

