Why there's value to be found on the under for Suns vs. Bucks, plus other best bets for Thursday

I like to think of myself as an evolved sports fan. Growing up, I was just as passionate and stupid as every other meatball sports fan in existence, but once I got into sportswriting as a career, I thought I'd mellowed a bit. It's probably a combination of the job -- perspective changes when you get a better idea of how the sausage is made -- and becoming older, wiser, and dare I say, more mature. Whatever it is, the way I react to sports is different now than it was then.