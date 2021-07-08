Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Diamond Rich: Botswana Cements Position As Africa’s Top Producer With Two Discoveries In June

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGABORONE, Botswana — The month of June 2021 was good for Botswana’s diamond industry. Two fresh discoveries from two different mines cemented the country’s claim to be “diamond-rich”. Two high-quality gems, weighing 1,098 and 1,174.76 carats, were discovered at Jwaneng and Karowe, mines respectively, within a week of each other. Jwaneng Mine, a subsidiary of Debswana, a company owned 50-50 by mining giant De Beers and the […]

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Diamond Rich#Gaborone#Karowe#Jwaneng Mine#Debswana#De Beers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
Related
Public HealthBrookings Institution

What India’s COVID-19 crisis means for Africa

This phenomenon rippled through the interconnected economies of the world, including those in Africa. Indeed, India has risen over the past decade to become Africa’s thirdmost-important trading partner, after the European Union and China. In fact, the African market is precariously dependent on Indian suppliers for certain products, notably pharmaceuticals and rice. This is especially the case of East Africa, in which 35 percent of pharmaceutical imports come from India, and 20 percent of rice.
HealthGenomeWeb

Deal to Produce Vaccines in Africa

Pfizer and BioNTech are partnering with the Cape Town-based Biovac Institute to produce SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in South Africa, the Wall Street Journal. According to the companies, they plan to incorporate Biovac's Cape Town facility into their vaccine supply chain by the end of 2021, and they expect the facility will produce more than 100 million vaccine doses a year once fully operational in 2022. These vaccine doses, the companies say, will be distributed to countries within the African Union. Currently, the Journal notes that only about 1.5 percent of the population in Africa is fully vaccinated.
BusinessForexTV.com

South Africa Inflation Slows In June

South Africa’s consumer price inflation eased in June, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 5.2 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 4.8 percent rise. The main contributions to the annual inflation came from food...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Kenya seeks to compete with Chinese farmed tilapia imports

The Kakamega Fish Processing Factory, a joint venture between the local government and the DAS Group of Sweden, was initially due to be built under the Fish Stimulus Plan that was launched in 2009, but the government later handed it to Kakamega County, which has now found an investment partner, and it has now been officially opened.
Industryroutesonline.com

Astral Aviation CEO bullish on African air cargo growth

The air cargo market in Africa is primed for a “very high level of growth” over the coming years following the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and new trade flows that have emerged since the onset of the pandemic, according to the CEO of Astral Aviation.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

COVID keeps Swiss gold exports to India subdued in June

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to India edged higher in June, although they remained far below levels earlier this year, and shipments to mainland China fell, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday. China and India are the world's largest consumers of gold, while Switzerland is the...
Technologysuasnews.com

Delta Drone International appointed by Anglo American Platinum Group in Mogalakwena, South Africa

• Delta Drone International’s ‘Rocketmine’ brand to manage end-to-end mine surveying and mapping services for a subsidiary of the world’s largest producer of platinum, Anglo American Platinum, in Mogalakwena, South Africa. • 2021 contract generating approximately A$120,000 revenue. • Delta Drone International will provide drone-based survey mapping, blast monitoring and...
Industrymining-technology.com

Amax wins $347.5m contract for AngloGold’s Iduapriem mine in Ghana

Amax has secured a five-year contract worth $347.5m (A$470m) to provide mining services for the AngloGold Ashanti’s Iduapriem gold mine in western Ghana. Amax is a 60:40 joint venture between Perenti Global’s African Mining Services (AMS) and MAXMASS, a Ghana-based mining services company. The JV will commence work at the...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Huge 1,174-carat diamond unearthed in Botswana

An enormous 1,174-carat diamond has been unearthed in Botswana, a mining company has said, the second massive diamond to be found in the country in the space of a few weeks. The rare rock was recovered at the Karowe diamond mine last month and presented to the government in a ceremony on Wednesday.
Metal Miningmining.com

Sibanye may wind down gold mines in South Africa’s fading sector

Sibanye Stillwater may wind down its three South African gold mines in the next decade or so as it becomes harder to exploit aging assets in an industry that was once the world’s largest. The company is among the few remaining South African gold producers squeezing profits from mines that...
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Lucara Recovers 62 Carat Fancy Pink Diamond "Boitumelo" From the Karowe Mine in Botswana

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recovery of a 62.7 carat fancy pink diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana (image attached). The diamond has been given the name "Boitumelo" meaning "Joy" in Setswana. This impressive diamond, measuring 26x17x16mm is described as a high-quality, fancy pink, Type IIa gem and was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe. A superb, 22.21 carat fancy pink gem of similar quality was also recovered during the same production period along with two additional pink gems of similar colour and purity weighing 11.17, and 5.05 carats (image attached). The 62.7 carat Boitumelo diamond represents the largest fancy pink gem to be recovered in Botswana and one of the world's largest rough pink diamonds on record. View PDF version.
Industrymining.com

Botswana begins first iron ore mining project

Botswana has begun work on its first iron ore mine, a senior government official said on Tuesday, as the country seeks rapid diversification from diamond mining. The African nation’s heavy reliance on diamonds, which account for a fifth of the Botswana’s GDP and more than two thirds of its foreign exchange income, was exposed last year as the coronavirus crisis unfolded.
Industrykitco.com

Rio Tinto's South African mineral sands project remains shut

JOHANNESBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Monday said operations at its Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) project in South Africa, which had been hit by violent community unrest, would remain closed despite talks with government. Rio Tinto was last month forced to declare a force majeure on customer contracts...
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Botswana woos Chinese investors as lenders shun coal projects

Botswana has more than 200 billion tons of untapped coal reserves and is developing six new coal mines. With banks shying away from the industry, Botswana has turned to investors from the largest global coal consumer, China. Key to developing the projects is the construction of a rail link to...
Economyresourceworld.com

Nicola Mining to Become Canada’s Newest Gold and Silver Producer

Nicola Mining Inc. [TSXV: NIM, FSE: HLI] today announced that it has commenced processing of gold and silver mill feed at its mill, located near Merritt, British Columbia. The Company will produce a gold and silver concentrate that will be purchased by Ocean Partners UK Limited, a company that provides global trading services to miners, smelters, and refiners.
Industrymining.com

Britain’s Firestone to sell Botswana diamond mine for $50,000

Britain’s Firestone Diamonds plc has agreed to sell its Botswana mine to a local company for just $50,000, after previous attempts to offload the mine it valued at $10 million in 2014 fell through. Firestone put BK11 mine on care and maintenance in 2012, citing operational challenges and weak market...
Worldmining.com

Sandfire granted licence for copper mine in Botswana

Australia’s Sandfire Resources (ASX: SFR) said on Wednesday it had been granted a mining licence for its Motheo copper project in Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt. The Perth-based miner said the milestone was one of the two major conditions required for finalizing the final permitting process for the A$279 ($208m) million project.
Industrykitco.com

Last major milestone clear, Sandfire finalizes Botswana mine

Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) said today that it received its mining licence for its Motheo Copper Mine from the Government of Botswana. "The grant of the mining licence represents the last major permitting milestone required for fullscale construction of the US$279M (A$364M) project to commence, with initial site works already underway," wrote the company.
EconomyNBC New York

Shares of Australian Miner BHP Jump 3% After News of Nickel Supply Deal With Tesla

BHP said Thursday it will be supplying Tesla with nickel from one of its mines based Western Australia, Nickel West. "Demand for nickel in batteries is estimated to grow by over 500 per cent over the next decade, in large part to support the world's rising demand for electric vehicles," BHP Chief Commercial Officer Vandita Pant said in the statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy