The Greek legend of Icarus is an old story, with a simple lesson. Trapped on the isle of Crete, Icarus and his father Daedalus dared to escape the Labyrinth, a maze build by Daedalus himself. By combining feathers, wax, and their wits, the pair built two sets of wings with which they would take to the air and leave the Labyrinth behind. Icarus, young and impetuous, was overcome by both the cleverness of the invention and the prospect of flying, and he did not heed his father’s warning. Icarus flew too close to the sun and got burned, not from the heat but from his own arrogance.