Kevin Na withdraws from The Open Championship

By Sportsnaut
 13 days ago

Kevin Na withdrew from The Open Championship on Thursday because of the international travel restrictions.

“It was a tough decision but for my family and me, it is best to skip The Open this year,” Na said in a statement. “I will be back next year. It is one of my favorite weeks and I would love to hold the claret jug one day.”

The 149th Open Championship will begin next Thursday at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England.

Na, 37, has competed in The Open Championship on eight occasions. His best finish was a tie for 22nd in 2016.

What makes each of the four golf majors unique?

Germany’s Martin Kaymer, a two-time major champion, replaced Na off the reserve list. Cam Davis, last week’s winner at Rocket Mortgage Classic was the next name on the alternate list, however R&A said he was unable to travel.

Kaymer, 36, has competed in 11 Open Championships. A tie for seventh in 2010 accounts for his best finish.

–Field Level Media

