Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, KS

Damien (Butch) Jason Bramlage

Junction City Daily Union
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that the family of Damien (Butch) Jason Bramlage inform you of his passing on June 29, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Damien is survived by his mother, Patricia Wertzberger (Bud Wheeler) of Scottsdale, AZ; his father, Frederick Robert (Bob) Bramlage (Theresa Bramlage) of Junction City, KS; his handsome, and yet quite beautiful, 12 year old twin sons, Maximus John Bramlage and Benjamin Frederick Bramlage of Denver, CO; Step Brother, Karl Wertzberger (Jeni Wertzberger) of Arizona; Step Sister, Kirsten Wertzberger Krug (Robin Krug) of Lawrence, KS ; Fiancée, Juli Farinelli of Tempe, AZ; Aunt and Uncle Bob and Dorothy Willcoxon of Joplin, MO; Uncles Bill Waters of Manhattan, KS, Jim Waters and Lenny Waters of McDowell Creek, KS, Rick Waters of Junction City, KS and Michael Waters of Gilman, IL. Damien is also survived by 15 cousins and numerous loving friends who were more like family to him. Damien is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Fred and Dorothy Bramlage formerly of Junction City; Grandparents, Leonard and Virginia Waters formerly of McDowell Creek, KS; Step-Father John Wertzberger formerly of Lawrence, KS; his brother Ron, Ron’s wife Becky, and their children Brandon, Boston, Beau, and Roxanne formerly of Junction City, KS; his Uncle Paul Bramlage, formerly of Leavenworth, KS.

www.junctioncityunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
State
Arizona State
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
State
Virginia State
City
Leavenworth, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Junction City, KS
Obituaries
City
Lawrence, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bungee Jumping#Virginia Waters#Lawrence High School#Colorado State University#Johnson Funeral Home#The The Ocean Cleanup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Biking
News Break
Obituaries
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy