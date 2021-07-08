It is with great sadness that the family of Damien (Butch) Jason Bramlage inform you of his passing on June 29, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Damien is survived by his mother, Patricia Wertzberger (Bud Wheeler) of Scottsdale, AZ; his father, Frederick Robert (Bob) Bramlage (Theresa Bramlage) of Junction City, KS; his handsome, and yet quite beautiful, 12 year old twin sons, Maximus John Bramlage and Benjamin Frederick Bramlage of Denver, CO; Step Brother, Karl Wertzberger (Jeni Wertzberger) of Arizona; Step Sister, Kirsten Wertzberger Krug (Robin Krug) of Lawrence, KS ; Fiancée, Juli Farinelli of Tempe, AZ; Aunt and Uncle Bob and Dorothy Willcoxon of Joplin, MO; Uncles Bill Waters of Manhattan, KS, Jim Waters and Lenny Waters of McDowell Creek, KS, Rick Waters of Junction City, KS and Michael Waters of Gilman, IL. Damien is also survived by 15 cousins and numerous loving friends who were more like family to him. Damien is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Fred and Dorothy Bramlage formerly of Junction City; Grandparents, Leonard and Virginia Waters formerly of McDowell Creek, KS; Step-Father John Wertzberger formerly of Lawrence, KS; his brother Ron, Ron’s wife Becky, and their children Brandon, Boston, Beau, and Roxanne formerly of Junction City, KS; his Uncle Paul Bramlage, formerly of Leavenworth, KS.