In 1994, Bruce Rasmussen took over a Creighton athletic department with a $3 million annual budget and marquee sports that were in various signs of disarray, split across two leagues (the MVC and the WAC). He departs 27 years later having built the department into one that has been wildly successful on and off the field in the major conference spotlight of the Big East, bearing little resemblance to the one he inherited. To those of us who were there, the difference is incomprehensible, and the biggest reason for the growth spurt is the guy affectionately known as “Rass.