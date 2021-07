The Tomorrow War was originally set to be a big screen action movie that was going to open during the holiday season. Instead, it became a streaming exclusive for Amazon in the heart of the summer. While the screens we all watched it on may have been smaller, the scope of the project wasn't. The Tomorrow War is a big budget science action action movie with lots of guns and lots of killer aliens. It's everything audiences would normally be looking for in a summer blockbuster. But did fans get what they were hoping for?