Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

EXPLAINER: What to Know About the Delta and Delta Plus Coronavirus Variants

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder
US News and World Report
 14 days ago

A coronavirus variant that was first found in India is now the dominant strain circulating in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highly transmissible strain, known as the delta variant, is responsible for more than half of the country's new coronavirus infections as of early July, according to a CDC estimate. The first U.S. case of the variant was documented in March, and the percentage of delta cases has been roughly doubling every two weeks.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#Population Health#Cdc#The Spread Of Coronavirus#Auburn University#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
India
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
Pharmaceuticalshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public HealthWebMD

‘Dealing With a Different Beast’: Why Delta Has Doctors Worried

July 21, 2021 -- Catherine O'Neal, MD, an infectious disease specialist, took to the podium of the Louisiana governor's press conference on July 16 and did not mince words. "The Delta variant is not last year's virus, and it's become incredibly apparent to health care workers that we are dealing with a different beast," she said.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy