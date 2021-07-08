EXPLAINER: What to Know About the Delta and Delta Plus Coronavirus Variants
A coronavirus variant that was first found in India is now the dominant strain circulating in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highly transmissible strain, known as the delta variant, is responsible for more than half of the country's new coronavirus infections as of early July, according to a CDC estimate. The first U.S. case of the variant was documented in March, and the percentage of delta cases has been roughly doubling every two weeks.www.usnews.com
Comments / 0