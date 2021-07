Ivel LeRoy Carpenter, 92 years of age, of Beatrice passed away July 7, 2021. He was born on October 21, 1928 to Eldred and Irene (Casper) Carpenter. He was raised on a farm near Diller, NE and graduated from Diller High School in 1946. Ivel was one of just two kids in his grade all the way through school. After graduating he joined the National Guard 134th Infantry, serving 7 years.