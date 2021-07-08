An avid hunter and fisherman looks back on a life in the outdoors

PORTLAND, Maine — Had his life taken a slightly different turn, Tom Roth might have spent his career as a Maine game warden rather than as a police officer. “The year I applied [to be a game warden] I had a motorcycle accident and broke my arm,” he recalls. “I couldn’t complete the agility test.” Off he went to a law enforcement career on the streets instead of in the wild. “I have friends who are game wardens,” he muses. “I think I would have enjoyed that career.”