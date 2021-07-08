3 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Sumter mobile home park
Three people have been arrested and charged since the killing of a 29-year-old man at a Cherryvale mobile home park Wednesday evening. The incident took place in American Mobile Home Park, 4400 Broad St., after 7 p.m., where the victim, Xavier Ja’von Ballard, of Wedgefield, sustained a fatal gunshot injury, said Deputy Adrienne Sarvis, public information officer for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.www.theitem.com
