Meth, guns, cash seized in Crestline raid

CRESTLINE — Two people were arrested and drugs, firearms, and cash were seized following the raid of a residence on Wednesday in the Crestline area. According to a press release issued Thursday by Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent, deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with agents from the METRICH Drug Task Force and the Crawford County Special Response Team executed a search warrant just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7199 Klahn Road in Crestline. Law enforcement officers arrested Gerald Cotsmire, age 56, who resides at that address, and Sherie Pfleiderer, age 57.