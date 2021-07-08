Cancel
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton to host hospitality job fair

By Miranda Christian
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 13 days ago
Many South Florida businesses in the hospitality industry are struggling to find workers. Earlier this week, Mellow Mushroom in Delray Beach said it's closing permanently due, in part, to a lack of staffing.

Palm Beach Bagel in Boca Raton is starting to get its normal crowds back.

"It is a regular-ish kind of flow," said owner Jill Goodman.

Goodman said they are now facing a new problem: they can’t get anyone new employees

"It is to the point that if someone shows to the interview you are floored," Goodman said.

Goodman said she reached out to City Councilman Andy Thomson last week asking for any sort of help.

"I didn’t expect anything, I just kind of sent an email," Goodman said.

She didn’t expect the city to listen and respond.

"Economic development jumped in right in, the same day that jill reached out," Thomson said.

Thomson says within 24 hours, a Hospitality Job Fair was created to help local businesses.

"That is the space to come by and find somebody," Thomson said.

The event will be held in August, and the city is working with local businesses to help fill the empty roles that are putting a strain on so many places.

"There are restaurants in the area that have dining rooms that aren’t occupied, and you walking and say, but there is a table right there. But sorry, we don't have a server for that area," Goodman said.

Goodman says she hopes this will help hire some people.

"That is the step in the right direction," Goodman said.

The Hospitality Job Fair will be held on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a virtual opportunity later in the day. It will be at the Spanish River Library, located at 1501 Spanish River Boulevard in Boca Raton.

